Colorado weather: Tracking winter weather

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Cold and snow on the way
Colorado weather: Cold and snow on the way 02:44

Sunday we will have increasing clouds and daytime high temperatures in the mid-50s for the Front Range. In the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 11am Sunday to 11am Monday where 3 to 10 inches of snow is expected to fall with the heaviest amounts over mountain passes.  A Winter Strom Watch is in place for the Wet Mountains and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains from Sunday night through Monday morning with 8 to 14 inches of snow possible. 

The Front Range foothills could pick up 3 to 8 inches of snow with the heaviest amounts in the southern foothills. In the Denver metro area, we could pick up half an inch to 3 inches of snow with the heaviest snowfall across the southern and western portion of the metro area. Many locations to the north of Denver could get less than an inch. Scattered rain showers will start in the metro area Sunday evening and transition to snow overnight into Monday morning making for a potentially snowy drive to work. The snow should end around midday on Monday. Election Day will be clear and dry with daytime highs in the 50s. Another storm system is expected to arrive Wednesday from Canada and will bring cold and snow back to the Front Range with daytime highs in the 30s.    

