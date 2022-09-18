Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Summer's last hurrah before 1st fall front

By Dave Aguilera

Warm, sunny weather for Sunday with highs in the upper-80s
DENVER(CBS)-  The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.

Temperatures over the eastern plains will be surging to over 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. More 70s and 80s will show up in the mountains and western slope.

The end of Summer heatwave should hold on thru Tuesday. But, that may end up being the lasts 90 degree day of the year for Denver.

Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.

High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with a third of the state feeling the chill on Wednesday afternoon.

The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm. And it looks like the cooler weather will hang around thru the end of the month!

Dave Aguilera
