Colorado Weather: Summer's last hurrah before 1st fall front

DENVER(CBS)- The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.

Credit: CBS4

Temperatures over the eastern plains will be surging to over 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. More 70s and 80s will show up in the mountains and western slope.

Credit: CBS4

The end of Summer heatwave should hold on thru Tuesday. But, that may end up being the lasts 90 degree day of the year for Denver.

Credit: CBS4

Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.

Credit: CBS4

High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with a third of the state feeling the chill on Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: CBS4

The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm. And it looks like the cooler weather will hang around thru the end of the month!