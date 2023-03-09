Colorado Weather: Strong Thursday winds boost fire danger

After a few isolated overnight flurries across the Front Range we are looking forward to a windy and dry day coming your way on Thursday. Wind gusts in the Denver metro area may zoom up to near 40 mph from time to time starting in the morning thru the afternoon.

Credit: CBS4

There is a Red Flag Warning in place for high fire danger for the Denver metro area running from 11am thru 5pm. This includes many cities sitting along the base of the Front Range Foothills. Higher gusts may clock 35 to 45 mph.

Credit: CBS4

The Red Flag Warning stretches along the I-25 corridor across Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Walsenburg down to Trinidad.

Credit: CBS4

Overnight there could be a few inches of snow in the central and northern mountains.

Skies will clear out across the state with the strong west-northwesterly winds.

Credit: CBS4

With the added sunshine and downslope winds temperatures will gradually warm up into the 40s to near 50 around Denver and the northeast. Southeast Colorado may get into the 50s to low 60s.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4