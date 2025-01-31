Colorado weather outlook for February, Denver's 4th-snowiest month, includes above-normal precipitation outlook
Denver normally receives over 7.8 inches of snow in February. It's the fourth snowiest month in Denver, behind December, April and March.
The snowiest February occurred in 2015 when Denver received 22.4 inches of snowfall. The least snowiest February in Denver was in 2009 when no significant snowfall was recorded. The February precipitation outlook shows Colorado running above normal.
February is the third coldest month of the year behind December and January. The average temperature is 32.7 degrees. The average high is 45.7 degrees and the average low is 19.7 degrees.
The warmest February happened in 1954 with an average high of 44 degrees. The coldest February in Denver occurred in 1899 when the average for the month was 18 degrees. This year, the first few days of February will start out on the warm side with temperatures running 15-20 degrees above normal with daytime highs in the 60s.
But, the warm weather doesn't last long, the 14 day temperature outlook shows temperatures running colder than average.