Colorado weather: New Year's Day forecast

Wednesday daytime highs will be in the low-40s with partly sunny skies and dry conditions for metro Denver. In the mountains, snow will move into this afternoon and evening. Snowfall will be light to start, but is expected to intensify overnight through Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are posted through Thursday evening. 8 to 16 inches of snow, along with 45 mph gusts are possible for the northern mountains. Blowing and drifting snow could cause reduced visibility so be sure to use caution if traveling over these regions. Along the I-70 corridor we could pick up 4 to 12 inches of snow.

CBS

Friday will be mostly sunny and dry statewide with temperatures above normal. Saturday our next storm system arrives bringing more snow to the mountains and the chance for isolated snow showers to the urban corridor.