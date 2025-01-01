Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado weather: New Year's Day forecast

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: New Year's Day ushers in mountain snow
Colorado weather: New Year's Day ushers in mountain snow 02:33

Wednesday daytime highs will be in the low-40s with partly sunny skies and dry conditions for metro Denver. In the mountains, snow will move into this afternoon and evening. Snowfall will be light to start, but is expected to intensify overnight through Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are posted through Thursday evening.  8 to 16 inches of snow, along with 45 mph gusts are possible for the northern mountains. Blowing and drifting snow could cause reduced visibility so be sure to use caution if traveling over these regions. Along the I-70 corridor we could pick up 4 to 12 inches of snow. 

all-winter-alerts.png
CBS

Friday will be mostly sunny and dry statewide with temperatures above normal. Saturday our next storm system arrives bringing more snow to the mountains and the chance for isolated snow showers to the urban corridor. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.