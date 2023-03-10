Colorado Weather: Mild Friday with weekend rain possible

Heading into Friday we will see more high clouds build across the eastern plains. Despite the increase in clouds temperatures will still manage to reach levels way above normal for this time of year. In the mountains snow and wind may be an issue early on with more snow expected later in the day.

Credit: CBS4

Highs over the eastern half of the map will get into the 50s and 60s. Southeastern parts of the state may get into the 60s and low 70s.

Then, we turn our attention to another "Atmospheric River" that has been drenching California here in the second half of the week. This is aided by a stubborn trough of low pressure that has been hanging off the west coast all week. The low will finally start to break free on Friday into Saturday.

This will open the door for heavy snow to develop in the Colorado high country Friday into the weekend. There could be travel issues in the mountains starting Friday. Snow will begin in the morning and really get going by afternoon and evening. Heavy snow and wind are expected to take over heading into the weekend.

There are Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for one to two feet of snow in some areas. Running Friday afternoon thru Saturday night.

The main energy of the the storm system will be north of Colorado over the weekend. As a result, Denver and the eastern plains will see cooler temperatures with a few light rain showers Saturday with highs in the 50s. Sunday will be cooler in the 40s with a slight chance for a shower or even a light mix of rain/snow. With little to no accumulation expected.