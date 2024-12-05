Watch CBS News
Colorado weather: Mild and sunny weather continues

By Callie Zanandrie

CBS Colorado

Thursday will be mostly sunny, quiet, and slightly cooler with a daytime high in the low 50s. 

Friday will be warmer than average in the mid-50s.  Conditions will stay dry and mostly sunny going into the weekend. Saturday will be even warmer with daytime highs near 60 degrees close to 15 degrees above our average high temperature for this time of year of 45 degrees. Sunday temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Sunday night our next storm system arrives, bringing not only colder temperatures but snow back to the forecast. A couple of inches of slush snow could fall in the Denver metro area with 3 to 12 inches possible in the mountains. Daytime highs will be in the 30s on Monday and stay cold through the start of next week. 

Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado.

