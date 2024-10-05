Colorado weather: Fire danger rises Saturday

Saturday daytime highs will climb in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. Fire danger levels will rise in Colorado on Saturday as winds kick up, humidity drops, and temperatures climb into the mid-80s. As a result of this weather change, Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Saturday, Denver could have potentially record-breaking heat. The current record is 86 degrees, last set in 1997. The Denver metro area and parts of Northern Colorado, the Front Range Mountains, and the Eastern Plains will be the areas where a Red Flag Warning has been put in place by the National Weather Service. Winds could gust up to 50 mph with relative humidity as low as 15%.

A dry cold front arrives for the second half of the weekend dropping daytime highs into the low 80s with mostly sunny and dry conditions. Sunday we will have some areas of smoke from the Yellow Lake fire in Utah, especially in Summit County where the smoke could be heavy. Sunday afternoon will be pleasant for the Broncos game with temperatures in the upper 70s. The warm and dry weather stays in place through the work week, but we are tracking a chance for rain by the end of next weekend along with cooler temperatures.