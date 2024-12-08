Colorado weather: Cold Monday, with a few light snow showers

Sunday daytime highs will be above normal in the mid-50s across the Denver metro area. Clouds will increase through the day and it will be windy. Wind gusts will be between 20 to 40 miles per hour, especially for the northern plains, mountains, and foothills above 6,000 feet in elevation, leading to elevated fire weather conditions. A cold front will drop temperatures by 20 degrees for Monday and Tuesday.

Late Sunday night into Monday light mountain snow will be possible and will continue through Monday with 2 to 6 inches of snow expected. In the Denver metro area, the best chance for very light snow will start during the day on Monday mainly sticking to grassy areas. Snow accumulation in Denver will be an inch or less. With daytime temperatures above freezing it will be difficult for much snow to accumulate in the metro area. The best chance for snow will be in the southern foothills, Palmer Divide, and the southern and western Denver metro area. South and west of the Denver metro area could pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow. With no snow accumulation expected to the north of the Denver metro area in places like Greeley and Fort Collins. This system should be quick-hitting, moving out by Tuesday, making way for drier and mild conditions through the middle to end of the work week.