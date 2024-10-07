Colorado voter registration deadlines to know for the 2024 election

The deadline to register to vote in Colorado in this year's general election is coming soon. And according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, "how you register to vote will impact how you receive your ballot."

Ballots move through the ballot sorting system at the Denver Elections Division on Nov. 8, 2022. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

If you wish to receive a ballot in the mail, which is the standard way Coloradans cast their votes in elections, you must register by Oct. 28. That's the eighth day before Election Day.

Coloradans can register to vote online at the website GoVoteColorado.gov. There are other ways to register as well. Colorado residents can also do the following:

- Submit an application by mail. Letters should be sent to Colorado Secretary of State, Attn: Voting Systems, 1700 Broadway,

Ste. 550, Denver, CO 80290.

- Submit an application at a Colorado voter registration agency.

- Submit an application at a local driver's license examination.

Voter registration drives are currently going on across the state. Registering at such a drive is one other way you can register to vote in Colorado.

If you wait until after Oct. 28 to register, you will need to do so in-person "at a voter service and polling center in your county through Election Day," according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. In-person registration can be done on as late as on Election Day -- Nov. 5.

Mail ballots for people who are registered to vote will start being mailed on Friday.

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.