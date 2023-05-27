Veterans and fallen service members honored at Colorado church for Memorial Day weekend

At the Bethany Lutheran Church on Saturday, every flag that was placed in the ground honored a veteran who served the country. Every photo on the wall told a different story, like that of Kurt Mueller Jr. and Wes Snyder.

For the past 24 years, the Veterans Memorial Day Tribute organization has held a ceremony remembering those who put their lives on the line for the country.

"Today, we're honoring the fallen, the Colorado gold start families," said Col. Kurt Tongren, with the Colorado Air National Guard. "They gave the ultimate sacrifice, and their families, their loved ones, like to keep their memory alive, and so do we."

Reading the names of 55 veterans from across Colorado, this is a weekend that tugs at the hearts of so many. Several volunteers and partners came out to make it happen.

"It's tough because you see the affects it has on families," Tongren said. "People who volunteer their time in the military and then they pay the ultimate sacrifice."

From soldiers to marines, from those who served in World War I to the War on Terror, this is a holiday weekend about remembrance and honor. A day Tongren said we can't forget the true meaning of.

"We absolutely want people to enjoy the longer weekend, but during this weekend, if they can just take some time to reflect on the sacrifices that those in Colorado have made for them," he said.