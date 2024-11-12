Colorado undocumented community fears expectations of new mass deportation plan

The City of Denver says the number of new migrants arriving within city limits is relatively low at this time. However, that hasn't stopped President-elect Donald Trump from acting on his largest campaign promise -- the mass deportation of migrants.

The president-elect has set his sights on Colorado, even alleging his administration will use the National Guard to detain and deport those who are undocumented.

Gov. Jared Polis has made his stance on the issue clear in Colorado, saying he would reject using Colorado's National Guard for deportations.

Earlier this year, many migrant families had tents set up around Denver, as they were searching for shelter in a new city, state and country. However, now they face uncertainty and the fear of having to leave everything behind, including their children.

Roxana del Carmen is relishing her new role as a mother to her 7-month-old daughter.

But the thought of being deported lingers in her mind.

"I am scared because my daughter is little, but the most important thing for me is for my daughter to know who her mom is," del Carmen said in Spanish.

Del Carmen arrived in the U.S. three years ago after her sister was killed by police in Peru. She married a U.S. citizen but is still working to complete her citizenship paperwork. Despite being married, the process is taking a long time.

The Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition is hearing similar concerns from several families.

Gladis Ibarra with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition says their role remains to be there for this community.

"One of the ways we are preparing is by continuing the basic work we've been doing for years -- know your rights training," Ibarra said.

The training includes teaching those undocumented their rights and how to exercise them. The coalition also provides a family preparedness packet, a tool created by multiple organizations, including CIRC. The packet outlines a plan for childcare, finances and other important records.

"Immigrant communities are vulnerable," added Ibarra, saying they are feeling it now more than ever.

In a statement, Jon Ewing, a spokesperson for Denver Human Services said, "Denver will never compromise on our values or morals -- no matter who is sitting in the Oval Office. We will always remain a welcoming city that supports our neighbors, whether you were born and raised here or recently arrived. We are not planning on changing any part of our approach to the issue of immigration and will continue to work together to ensure every resident has the opportunity to thrive in Denver."

That is a hope Roxana del Carmen is holding on to, as she fears a resurgence of Trump's family separation immigration policies.

"There are still families who haven't found each other, and it's been years," del Carmen expressed in Spanish.

Some organizations plan to host resettlement meetings to educate people on their rights. Others say the fear is so great that families are already preparing for the worst -- in case they are deported and forced to leave their children behind.

Aside from fears of mass deportations, the city of Denver is working on a lease agreement with Denver Public Schools to use part of the vacant Remington School site on Pecos Street for an emergency response if more migrants arrive in the city. There has been no update on this plan.