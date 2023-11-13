Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado transportation officials celebrate bridge completion over 32nd Avenue

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Construction on Interstate 70 bridge over 32nd Avenue complete
Construction on Interstate 70 bridge over 32nd Avenue complete 00:21

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the completion of the bridge over 32nd Avenue in Jefferson County. CDOT hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of the project which began in March 2022. 

cdot-finishes-i-70-bridge-cdot.jpg
CDOT celebrates the completion of the bridge over 32nd Avenue.  CDOT

The project is part of CDOT's 10-year plan to replace old bridges through the region and state. 

This is the first of three bridge replacement projects in the west Denver metro area. The other two under construction are at I-70 over Ward Road and Harlan Street. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 5:02 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.