Colorado transportation officials celebrate bridge completion over 32nd Avenue

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the completion of the bridge over 32nd Avenue in Jefferson County. CDOT hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of the project which began in March 2022.

The project is part of CDOT's 10-year plan to replace old bridges through the region and state.

This is the first of three bridge replacement projects in the west Denver metro area. The other two under construction are at I-70 over Ward Road and Harlan Street.