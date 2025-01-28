Colorado trainers aim to help football players fulfill NFL dreams

Former University of Wyoming football player Wyett Ekeler is hoping to walk in the footsteps of his older brother Austin. While Wyett is chasing an NFL dream, Austin has been living his, making the NFC Championship with the Washington Commanders over the weekend. For two players that were overlooked coming out of the Colorado high school football scene, Wyett knows the future is what you make it.

Wyett Ekeler CBS

"You've just got to take one day as a new day and keep rolling," he said.

Austin Ekeler #30 of the Washington Commanders runs with the ball during an NFL Football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 18, 2025. Michael Owens / Getty Images

He and other league hopefuls spent a week in Englewood learning and training from a former college football player: Augustine Agyei.

"We don't care if it's first round, mid round, no round," Agyei, known as "Augie" by his players, said. "They all gel. This is quite a unique locker room so to speak that we have for 10-12 weeks."

For years, Augie has worked with Landow Performance. The organization's namesake, Loren Landow, has over 25 years of experience and has trained NFL greats like Von Miller. He's currently the sports performance coach for Notre Dame football, who just made the College Football Playoff National Championship. While he's in South Bend, Agyei trains NFL hopefuls from all over the country.

"We got guys from Fordham, USC, Tennessee, pretty much ever corner of the country, which is unique," he said. " But I love that because there's more difference to talk to with these guys."

Last week, athletes did everything from 40 yard dash training to strength work. Ekeler knows better than most that little details can get you noticed, even when you aren't thinking about it.

"Wyoming was one of my only D1 offers and guys that trusted me the most," said Wyett. "So NFL was way in the future."

Augustine Agyei, at left, during a training session CBS

After a couple of season starring in the Cowboys defensive backfield, he got back in touch with Agyei and wanted to make sure that his work ahead of the NFL Draft was done at home in Colorado.



"In high school I worked with Coach Augie when I was a junior and it was a great experience and then when I talked to my agent, I said 'I know this guy, I know what he can do and that's what got me to come here,'" Ekeler explained.

As he takes steps, just like his brother did, to hopefully make the league and be another success story from Colorado and a late bloomer that fans can talk about on Sundays.

"It wasn't until this last year and a half that I realized I could do this and I have the hunger to want to do this," Ekeler said.

The NFL Combine in Indianapolis is scheduled to begin Feb. 27 and last until March 2. The 2025 NFL Draft starts April 25 and concludes on April 27.