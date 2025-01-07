Colorado tow truck driver hit on I-70 getting help from the community

As Alex Salgado lies in a hospital bed after getting crushed between a Colorado State Patrol car and his flatbed tow truck, people are stepping up to help.

A GoFundMe fundraiser called "Support Alex Salgado's Road to Recovery" has already raised $20,000 to assist with medical bills and to help his family as he remains out of work.

"He loved his job," said his mother Maria Bahr. "He's a really nice guy with everybody. They love him," his mother said about her 6'4" 22-year-old son.

Maria Bahr

Doctors say he'll need physical therapy with his leg broken in four places and a broken pelvis. There are no current plans to release him from Denver Health Medical Center where he was transported after the crash Sunday night.

His mother told CBS Colorado Wednesday she's "so thankful" for the support. She also wants drivers to be careful around first responders and road workers on the side of Colorado highways.

"It's very important," she said. "They need to know how important it is, how they are driving,"