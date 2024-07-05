Watch CBS News
Colorado is in for a temperature rollercoaster this weekend

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Ups and downs for the 4th of July weekend across Colorado
Colorado is in for a temperature rollercoaster for the 4th of July holiday weekend.  

Comfortable temperatures Friday will be replaced by a day of heat on Saturday, and a day of cooler weather on Sunday. 

Temperature trend for the next 5 days CBS News Colorado

High temperatures will be in the upper 80's/low 90's Saturday along the Front Range including many neighborhoods in Jefferson County. The sun will be out in full force with dry conditions across I-25.  

First Alert Weather Meteorologist Joe Ruch

A cold front arrives Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and increased rain chances (50%). 

Highs will be in the mid-70s on Sunday, about 15 degrees below average. 

