Colorado is in for a temperature rollercoaster this weekend

Ups and downs for the 4th of July weekend across Colorado

Ups and downs for the 4th of July weekend across Colorado

Ups and downs for the 4th of July weekend across Colorado

Colorado is in for a temperature rollercoaster for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Comfortable temperatures Friday will be replaced by a day of heat on Saturday, and a day of cooler weather on Sunday.

Temperature trend for the next 5 days CBS News Colorado

High temperatures will be in the upper 80's/low 90's Saturday along the Front Range including many neighborhoods in Jefferson County. The sun will be out in full force with dry conditions across I-25.

First Alert Weather Meteorologist Joe Ruch

A cold front arrives Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and increased rain chances (50%).

Highs will be in the mid-70s on Sunday, about 15 degrees below average.