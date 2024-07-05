Colorado is in for a temperature rollercoaster this weekend
Comfortable temperatures Friday will be replaced by a day of heat on Saturday, and a day of cooler weather on Sunday.
High temperatures will be in the upper 80's/low 90's Saturday along the Front Range including many neighborhoods in Jefferson County. The sun will be out in full force with dry conditions across I-25.
A cold front arrives Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and increased rain chances (50%).
Highs will be in the mid-70s on Sunday, about 15 degrees below average.