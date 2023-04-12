Colorado teen in foster care gets first pieces of furniture to call his own

Colorado teen in foster care gets first pieces of furniture

Lee is 18-years-old, which means his time in foster care is coming to an end. He's applied to continue receive benefits until he's 21-years-old, but he's going to start transitioning to living on his own. 50% of young adults end up homeless after leaving the foster care system. Lee has a plan

"To hopefully get an apartment," he told CBS News Colorado.

American Furniture Warehouse CEO Jake Jabs meets with Lee. CBS

Recently, Lee got a huge helping hand toward his goal.

"We have a thousand dollar gift certificate. You can spend a thousand bucks," Jake Jabs, CEO of American Furniture Warehouse told Lee.

Jabs is a long time supporter of Raise the Future and A Day for Wednesday's Child.

"To me there's nothing more important than kids growing up to have somebody to love them and a home," Jab told CBS News Colorado.

Shopping for furniture for your first apartment is a right of passage, but this shopping spree means so much more to Lee.

"Because I've really never had my own stuff that much," Lee explained.

Lee shops for his first pieces of furniture. CBS

Lee picks out a gaming chair and desk, as well as, a new dresser.

"The dresser because, well, I needed a new one, and I really like the color," Lee said.

American Furniture Warehouse delivered the furniture to Lee's foster home about a week later. He was really happy with his brand new possessions. It's the kind of gift that will give Lee a good start on his next chapter.

Lee tests out his new furniture. CBS

"Thank you for everything," Lee said. "Looks good…looks really nice."

In addition to the kind gift that Jake Jabs gave Lee, American Furniture Warehouse donated $5,000 to A Day for Wednesday's Child.

LINK: Donate to Raise the Future

You can support A Day for Wednesday's Child by making a donation: call 303-755-3975, text DWC2023 to 71777, or click on the link above.