Colorado teen who was featured as a Wednesday's Child shows off artistic talent

Teen who was featured as a Wednesday's Child shows off artistic talent

In Colorado, there are just over 2,000 certified kinship and foster families available.

More than 6,000 children are living in foster care in Colorado, more than three times the number of foster families available.

That is part of the reason why Raise the Future's work to connect families and help them form healthy attachments is critical

Anya, a teenager who was featured four years ago on CBS News Colorado as a Wednesday's Child, sat down with Mekialaya White to discuss her experience with her foster family.

She showcased her artistic talent by decorating pastries at Voodoo Doughnut.

"I've been drawing since I was 10 or 9 years old... and I'm still drawing," Anya said, emphasizing that art helped her express herself when she struggled to find her voice. "It allowed me to release my emotions onto a piece of paper without writing it down or saying it."

Anya says that finding her voice became easier after being placed with her foster moms.

"We kind of have a similar past in which we can really relate to each other," she explained.

Their support and understanding made all the difference in the world.

"It can change your life and inspire you in so many ways," she said.