Colorado teen arrested on homicide charge shortly after deadly fight in mountain town

A teenager has died in the Colorado mountain town of Gypsum after getting hurt during a fight involving several teens. One young person is under arrest in the case, which is being investigated as a homicide.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest on Thursday with a message: "We are heartbroken to announce we are actively investigating a juvenile fatality."

The fight happened just before 10 p.m. in Second Street Park, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies who responded to the scene found one teen seriously hurt. They have not said so far exactly what the nature of that person's injuries were, but the victim died after being rushed to a hospital.

The sheriff's office says the suspect ran away from the park before deputies arrived, but they found that person and arrested them. They remained in custody on Thursday at midday.

People who might have helpful information about the fight and could possibly help with the investigation but haven't spoken with investigators yet are asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-328-8500. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous in submitting a tip can contact the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, and there could be a reward for providing information that leads to an arrest.