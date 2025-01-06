Colorado teacher arrested, faces several felonies related to communications with teen student, police say

A teacher in western Colorado has been arrested after investigators say they found inappropriate messages sent to a student.

Police in Montrose arrested 44-year-old Lisa Thyre, a teacher at Colorado West Christian School, after a student's father reported the communications to police. The student wasn't identified, but police said they were a "teen." Thyre was arrested on Friday, police said in a Monday statement.

Police officials offered few details but said Thyre faces two counts of unlawful electronic sexual communications and a single count each of conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence and tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators say school administrators are fully cooperating with the investigation but are asking anyone with information about the case to reach out to the Montrose Police Department.

Thyre was initially booked on a $10,000 bond on Friday but that was vacated and she posted a $250 bond on Sunday. Court records show a judge issued a mandatory protective order against Thyre. She's due back in court on Jan. 16 for a formal filing of charges.

The private school, about 300 miles southwest of Denver, teaches grades K4-12.

This comes after a Jefferson County School District official was under investigation for possession of child sexual abuse material. He was recently found dead while that investigation was ongoing.