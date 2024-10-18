Colorado Task Force 1 heads home after assisting for hurricanes Helene and Milton

Colorado Task Force 1 is heading home after being deployed for more than three weeks to help with hurricanes Helene and Milton. The team is expected to arrive sometime on Monday.

The Colorado task force is one of 28 FEMA search and rescue teams. Twenty teams were activated to perform life-saving missions in response to the storm.

Colorado Task Force One CSFD

The team of 45 Coloradans was initially deployed last month to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Then the crews spent time in both North Carolina and Florida for Hurricane Milton.

The task force includes firefighters from 17 Colorado agencies, including West Metro, North Metro, South Metro, Denver, Aurora, Adams County, Poudre, Greeley and Loveland. Also on the team are civilians who serve as doctors, K9 handlers and structural engineers.