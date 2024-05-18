Colorado suspect fleeing police through three counties crashes near Breckenridge

A felony suspect from an early morning incident in Teller County fled from police in Park County and crashed on the other side of a mountain pass in Summit County on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Park County Sheriff's Office said the the male suspect is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Lt. Jennifer Plutt told CBS News Colorado that the Teller County Sheriff's Office contacted Park County's late Saturday morning regarding the suspect. Teller County described the man as a wanted subject in a felony incident who might be armed and dangerous.

Park County deputies, given a description from Teller of the suspect's vehicle, located the car driving northbound on State Highway 9 outside Fairplay. Those deputies tried to pull the car over but the driver refused and, in fact, sped off.

Park County deputies initiated a pursuit but it was "short-lived," Plutt said, "because he was running people off the road" and nearly causing head-on collisions.

Deputies terminated the pursuit as dispatchers notified neighboring jurisdictions about the suspect's dangerous driving.

In a recorded video posted on social media, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons stated the suspect drove over Hoosier Pass at speeds reaching 90 mph. During his descent toward Breckenridge, the suspect crashed. No other vehicles were involved. But authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the Blue River area as they approached the vehicle.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted mid-afternoon, but Highway 9 is still closed as of 5:30 p.m.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office has yet to reply to inquiries about the incident which brought the suspect to their attention.