Summit to address deadly fentanyl crisis held in Denver

The fentanyl crisis impacts almost all of the communities across the state of Colorado. In response, 200 public health officials have gathered for the Denver Fentanyl Action Summit. It comes at a time when overdoses and fentanyl-related deaths are at an all-time high.

In Denver, a mobile resource clinic is one of the city's tools that's geared to help provide behavioral health and support services. It's called the Wellness Winnie. CBS

The goal of the two-day event, which started on Monday, is to help health officials learn from each other and find solutions to the challenges the crisis creates.

Mayor Michael Hancock said themes of the summit are harm reduction, public health strategy and legislation. Organizers also hope to eliminate the stigma surrounding addiction and overcoming it.

One mother taking part in the summit who lost her son to an opioid overdose is now advocating for those dealing with addiction. She said her son's death was preventable.

"He (fought) with everything he had to overcome his addiction -- a death that could've so easily be avoided," she said. "Mark could and should still be here. I would have my son. His sisters would have their brother. His wife would have her husband. His family and friends would have them in his life. But more importantly, his son Maxwell would have his dad. And I think that is the biggest tragedy of my son's death."

For those struggling with mental health issues and who may need substance abuse services, call (844) 493-8255 or text to talk to 38255.

Support groups for those in need of such services are also available through the advocacy group Broken No More and GRASP.