Study reveals more than quarter of office space in downtown Denver currently vacant

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A new report shows how tough of a time the city is having filling office spaces following the COVID pandemic. 

According to the JLL Office of Institute, more than a quarter of all office space in downtown is currently vacant. It says that is partially due to the interest rates following the pandemic. 

The tech industry is reportedly the most affected and is seeing the most layoffs with the outlook remaining uncertain. 

JLL's report says the next upcoming quarters will determine if the trouble of filling office spaces will continue for Denver. 

First published on May 17, 2023 / 5:12 PM

