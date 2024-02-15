Watch CBS News
Colorado students build harmonicas, play concert as part of lesson in STEM

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Some Aurora students built their own harmonicas and then tried them out
Some students in Aurora performed a classroom concert after building harmonicas on Thursday. It's all part of a partnership between Colorado Women in AV and IT (COWAVIT) and Rosie Riveters, an organization dedicated to inspiring young girls to pursue careers in STEM. 

Some students in Aurora performed a classroom concert after building harmonicas on Thursday. CBS

Altura Elementary's 3rd through 5th-grade students built harmonicas using tongue depressors, straws and rubber bands. It was part of a lesson on sound waves.

"To see the smiles on their faces and just the energy in the room-- it is very invigorating when you get to take a few hours away from checking emails," said Christine Mitchell, President and CEO of COWAVIT. 

Altura Elementary's 3rd through 5th-grade students built harmonicas using tongue depressors, straws and rubber bands. CBS

The classes competed to see who had the loudest concert which was measured by a decibel-measuring app developed by Colorado's Mersive Technologies.

The winners of the contest received free headphones. 

