Colorado student arrested, accused of bringing gun to Arapahoe Ridge High School

A student has been arrested and accused of bringing a gun to Arapahoe Ridge High School in Boulder, Colorado. According to the Boulder Valley School District, the alleged incident happened on Tuesday when a student told a staff member that a classmate had brought a gun on campus.

CBS

The student claimed the gun was concealed on the student.

Investigators said the student was located, but a search was not conducted because the student left the campus. BVSD said staff followed the student off campus and informed law enforcement, who then responded. The high school is located at 6600 E. Arapahoe Road in Boulder.

BVSD said out of an abundance of caution, additional security personnel were brought to the school, as well as law enforcement, which allowed for close monitoring of the campus for the remainder of the day.

Boulder police contacted the 17-year-old male student, who is facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

BVSD said the student is currently not permitted on any school campus in the district.

Anyone with additional information about this case has been asked to contact the Boulder Police Department via their tip line at 303-441-1974 and mention Case Number 26-01746.