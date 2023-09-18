Colorado State's penalty problems are not exclusive to their loss to Buffaloes

From Colorado State's perspective, its school-record number of penalties was largely to blame for its devastating loss at Colorado.

"I can't even speak about it, it's so ridiculous," coach Jay Norvell said after the 43-35 loss in two overtimes. "And it's a real shame because a lot of those penalties took away a lot of great effort from our kids."

Saturday night wasn't a one-off for CSU. The Rams have gone 3-11 under Norvell, and undisciplined play has been a persistent problem.

Of the 17 penalties the Rams committed against Colorado, 11 were 15-yarders — two on the same play when Henry Blackburn was flagged for pass interference and Ayden Hector was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after a late hit sent two-way star Travis Hunter to the hospital.

There also were four blocks below the waist, two other unsportsmanlike conducts, a chop block, facemask and targeting.

CSU's top three single-game penalty totals have occurred over the past 10 games — 13 against San Jose State and 14 against Nevada, both last season, and the 17 against CU.

In Norvell's 14 games, the Rams have had at least 100 penalty yards in three and have been called for at least 10 penalties in five.

Their 182 penalty yards against Colorado were 46 more than their previous school record of 136, against Norvell's former team (Nevada) last year, and the most by a Bowl Subdivision team since Miami amassed 194 against Duke in 2015.

By ERIC OLSON, AP College Football Writer



