Have no fear: Colorado State University to test cannon at football stadium

Students and people living near Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium need not fear when they hear several loud bangs Thursday morning.

Colorado State University Police is warning students and nearby residents not to be alarmed at the sound of cannons on Thursday. Four rounds will be fired between 10 and 11:30 a.m.

In preparation for the Rams upcoming football season, the school's athletics department, ROTC team, and various safety officials will test fire the 75mm field gun in Canvas Stadium.

The cannon is named "Comatose" and firing it at CSU football games has been a tradition since 1920. The gun itself was built in France in 1918, according to the university. It's typically fired before kickoff, after touchdowns and field goals, and at the end of every game.

After a nearly two-year ceasefire due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year marked the return of the tradition of firing the cannon.