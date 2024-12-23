Colorado State University super fan will accomplish seeing every game this season while at Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

A Colorado State University alum will accomplish a bucket list dream this weekend when he attends the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, achieving his goal of attending every CSU football game this season.

Aaron Harris graduated from CSU in 2003 and has held season tickets ever since he finished college. He met his wife at CSU and still lives nearby. However, his love of the Rams started well before they met.

"The first game I ever went to was the '99 Rocky Mountain Showdown, where CSU won 41-14. Ever since that, I have been a die-hard and been to pretty much every home game since," Harris said.

Harris was at CSU when iconic head coach Sonny Lubbick led the Rams to three conference titles. Since then, Harris admits there have been many years of rooting for a less-than-great program.

"It has been a pretty rough 20 years," Harris said. "The stadium was far less than full for many of those seasons."

However, the lack of success of the program over the years has not prevented Harris from still supporting his team. He said during the down years he found victory in gaining new friends through the university.

"I enjoy the people, I enjoy the culture, I enjoy the memories I have here," Harris said.

For many years Harris had told his wife he had a goal of seeing the Rams play every game in person.

Keeping with their tradition of trying to visit places each year they have never been, they decided to go see CSU play in Austin, Texas against the Texas Longhorns to open the season. After the trip, they realized CSU's game against Air Force aligned with their children's school vacation.

"My wife goes, 'You know. You have always wanted to go to all the games. This could be the year.' And we did it," Harris said.

Though expensive, Harris said it was the perfect year to accomplish his goal.

"This year was totally a game changer for us. We went from a team that was winning three and five games a year to a team that pulled off eight games this year. It was pretty incredible to watch," Harris said.

"And, I got to see every single part of that in person. That was incredibly cool, and I am incredibly lucky to be able to do it. But, it was incredibly exhausting. 12 out of 14 weekends being gone is a lot."

To complete his bucket list dream, Harris has already started packing his bags for this weekend's Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl game.

"Before CSU was selected for the bowl game, I had flights and hotel booked for almost every bowl destination," Harris said. "I'm really hoping CSU is going to pull it out. And, I think the fanbase really needs it."