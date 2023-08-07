Colorado State University partners with German company to build $150 million laser facility

Colorado State University will soon be home to one of the most powerful laser facilities in the world.

Marvel Fusion teamed up with the university to build the groundbreaking $150 million laser facility. The center will be a place to research inertial fusion energy and photonics -- the science of light waves. The university says this will cement the school as an international leader of laser science.

"CSU has been at the forefront of laser research for many years, and this new partnership would cement the university as an international leader in an area of laser science that has the potential to deliver profound benefits to our planet for generations," CSU President Amy Parsons said. "The project aims to open up new avenues of research and exploration for students and faculty, and drive meaningful, long-term benefits to Fort Collins and the state."

Marvel Fusion is a German company trying to advance laser fusion and its potential as a new source of power. The company says this can help dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of how energy is supplied globally.

"This public-private partnership sets the global standard for laser-based fusion research, propelling the development of a safe, clean, and reliable energy source. It is an incredible step forward for Marvel Fusion and a testament to our success and vision," said Moritz von der Linden, CEO of Marvel Fusion. "Working with the world-class team at CSU over the past two years has been invaluably productive. We are immensely grateful for the trust and support of CSU, the State of Colorado, and the U.S. Department of Energy's ongoing support through the LaserNetUS program."

CSU is a member of LaserNetUS, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Fusion Energy Sciences. Through the program, the Department of Energy recently announced an additional $12.5 million in funding to CSU upgrades to its laser facility.

CSU says the facility will provide undergraduate and graduate students with research opportunities and workforce training and help attract faculty, researchers and students to study laser fusion.

"This is an exciting opportunity for laser-based science, a dream facility for discovery and advanced technology development with great potential for societal impact," said Jorge Rocca, director of CSU's Laboratory for Advanced Lasers and Extreme Photonics.