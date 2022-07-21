Head to Fort Collins to help CSU judge the best flowers for Colorado

If you love flowers, Colorado State University would love your input Saturday, August 6. That's the day set for public evaluation of the Trial Garden.

The Trial Garden has more than 1,400 varieties of flower across three acres. It's the largest university trial garden west of the Mississippi River.

CSU plants the flowers to test the best varieties to grow in the Colorado climate. That's where the public evaluation comes in.

CSU Trial Garden Colorado State University

Industry experts visit the garden to judge which annuals and perennials perform best in our harsh growing conditions. That has a big influence on which varieties will end up in retail stores.

The public was invited to give their opinions, weighing in on their favorites, starting 2018.

The garden has more than 1,100 varieties of annual flowers and more than 300 new varieties.

It is free to participate and and you get to pick your three favorite flowers.

