All 725 Colorado State Troopers wearing body cameras

The implementation, certification and training is complete for body-worn cameras for all 725 Colorado State Troopers. The process for implementation of Axon Body Worn Cameras began in August 2022 and was completed this month.

This is in accordance with the 2020 Senate Bill 20-217 requiring all Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully implement

BWCs by July 1, 2023.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, "Capturing a video recording of critical incidents and encounters with the public strengthens police accountability and provides a valuable new type of evidence."

"The body-worn camera has been a good addition to the Colorado State Patrol operations," said Sgt. Troy Kessler, CSP public information officer. "Troopers have found the evidence collected via the body-worn camera is a valuable source to be

used in investigations."

The next step is expanding the agency's use of body-worn cameras to the agency's Port of Entry officers. Those officers will begin receiving their training in April and should complete the training by the end of August.