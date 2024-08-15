Colorado State troopers patrol Jeffco Public Schools to get students safely back to class

Hundreds of students in Jefferson County returned to school Thursday morning. Jeffco Public Schools serves almost 81,000 students in 166 schools in several communities including Golden, Westminster and Ken Caryl.

Colorado State troopers patrolled Jeffco Public Schools on Thursday morning to get students safely back to class. CBS

Colorado State Patrol troopers were stationed outside of Woodrow Wilson Academy to help those hundreds of students get back to school safely. Troopers spoke with parents and students to make sure they knew how to properly use a crosswalk and how to be alert to drivers and traffic.

A school crossing guard outside of Woodrow Wilson Academy in Jeffco Public Schools. CBS

Troopers worked with a crossing guard to get these students across the street safely. Troopers tell CBS Colorado safety is important as pedestrian deaths reached an all-time high across the state in 2023. There were 153 pedestrian deaths last year, an 18% increase from 2022.

Troopers tell CBS Colorado this number can decrease if drivers and students follow safety signs and laws.

Woodrow Wilson Academy CBS

"It's safer for kids to walk on the crosswalk as opposed to jaywalking," Trooper Sherri Mendez with the Colorado State Patrol said. "You have more chances of being safe and seen. Drivers are prepared for pedestrians."

Troopers only patrolled outside Woodrow Wilson Academy on Thursday morning but wanted to spread the message to all schools and students that everyone needs to work together to keep everyone safe.