Colorado State Trooper rushed to hospital after traffic stop turns violent, investigators say

A Colorado State Patrol trooper was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after investigators said a traffic stop on I-76 turned violent. The search continued for the suspect driver who remained at large after the incident.

According to investigators, just after 9 a.m. two state troopers were conducting a team operation on I-76. That's when one of the troopers initiated a traffic stop on I-76 at mile marker 15 near Sable, when the driver of a BMW M235i failed to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle.

A Colorado State Patrol trooper was hospitalized after a traffic stop on I-76 near Sable. CDOT

Troopers said during the stop, the adult male driver refused to exit the vehicle and allegedly became combative with the troopers before taking off. As the troopers tried to remove the driver, a window was broken on the BMW. Troopers said the driver struck one of the troopers with the BMW and continued driving eastbound, taking the southbound exit onto Sable towards 104th Avenue.

The trooper, who had been struck, returned to his patrol vehicle and tried to pursue the suspect driver. Investigators said due to weather conditions and speed, the patrol vehicle skidded into the center concrete median, damaging the undercarriage and causing the patrol vehicle to become disabled.

The trooper was rushed to the hospital for evaluation of injuries. A second trooper drove himself to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The search continued for the suspect driver of the BMW after that incident. The vehicle has been described as a white, 4-door BMW M235i.