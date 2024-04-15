Men's basketball coach Niko Medved signs long-term contract extension with Colorado State Rams

The CSU Rams announced on Monday that they've signed basketball coach Niko Medved to a long-term extension. Medved has coached the Colorado State men's team since the 2018-19 and has had four 20+ win seasons during his tenure, include this past season.

Head Coach Niko Medved of the Colorado State Rams talks to his team during the first half of a basketball game against the Texas Longhorns at Spectrum Center on March 21, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Medved was already on contract to coach for the university through the 2028-29 season, but this new extension includes options to keep Medved coaching at CSU for two more seasons after that.

Medved said in a statement that Colorado State University's "commitment to the men's basketball program continues to help us push forward in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics."

"I look forward to many more nights of Moby Madness and the support of the Colorado State community in the future," he said.

Under Medved, the Rams made the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and 2024. This past season they also had the highest average attendance at men's basketball games since the early 90s.

Interim Director of Athletics John Weber said in a prepared statement that in addition to building winning teams, Medved recruits "high-character student-athletes and staff ... in Fort Collins."