Colorado State Patrol warns public of scam email regarding credit card skimming devices at gas stations

Colorado State Patrol issued a warning on Friday about a scam email regarding credit card skimming devices at gas stations.

The email, which claims to be the agency, describes the scam involving rigged contactless payment systems at gas stations and then it offers a link to a list of impacted fuel stations.

Spoiler Alert: This message is not from us.



The Colorado State Patrol has no involvement with these emails. pic.twitter.com/XH9kFGmaV1 — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) October 13, 2023

CSP says it has no involvement with the emails and the link could contain malware or phishing scams.

With the holiday season approaching, agencies are urging the public to be vigilant of scamming phone calls and emails.