Colorado State Patrol warns public of scam email regarding credit card skimming devices at gas stations
Colorado State Patrol issued a warning on Friday about a scam email regarding credit card skimming devices at gas stations.
The email, which claims to be the agency, describes the scam involving rigged contactless payment systems at gas stations and then it offers a link to a list of impacted fuel stations.
RELATED: Aurora advises shoppers to be vigilant about credit card skimming devices
CSP says it has no involvement with the emails and the link could contain malware or phishing scams.
With the holiday season approaching, agencies are urging the public to be vigilant of scamming phone calls and emails.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.