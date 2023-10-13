Watch CBS News
Colorado State Patrol warns public of scam email regarding credit card skimming devices at gas stations

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado State Patrol issued a warning on Friday about a scam email regarding credit card skimming devices at gas stations.

The email, which claims to be the agency, describes the scam involving rigged contactless payment systems at gas stations and then it offers a link to a list of impacted fuel stations. 

RELATED: Aurora advises shoppers to be vigilant about credit card skimming devices

CSP says it has no involvement with the emails and the link could contain malware or phishing scams. 

With the holiday season approaching, agencies are urging the public to be vigilant of scamming phone calls and emails. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 2:18 PM

