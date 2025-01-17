Colorado State Police urges drivers to prepare vehicles for travel in subzero temperatures and snow

The combination of subzero temperatures and overnight snow will make for a dangerous commute over the next few days. It is advised to stay home but for many, this is not an option.

Colorado State Patrol troopers said if you have to go anywhere, make sure your car is prepared. They offered helpful information on how to stay safe if you need to travel.

Take the time before the storm as an opportunity to check your tires and make sure they are durable. Put gas in your vehicle and have a scrapper handy to see outside your window.

Make sure to always have your cell phone charged with a charger for emergencies. No matter where you are heading, let at least one person know your destination and the direction you are traveling. If you get stranded or do not have a signal, they can alert law enforcement.

Make sure to have water and non-perishable food. You do not know how long you will be stuck. Have your hazards on so people are notified you are there. No matter what, do not leave your vehicle next to moving traffic.

"There are instances where the roads are very slick and somebody could hit you," Colorado State Patrol Trooper Sherri Mendez said. "I would rather be safe in my vehicle than to be out there in more of a risk of being hit by a vehicle."

Also, have blankets and a power bank. If you have an electric vehicle, know that your battery can drain quicker because of the subzero temperatures.