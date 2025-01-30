Watch CBS News
Colorado State Patrol urges drivers to use caution on snowy roads after trooper involved in crash

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to use caution on snowy and slick roads Thursday morning after a trooper was involved in a crash. CSP said the crash happened near I-25 and Highway 115.

csp-trooper-crash-copy.jpg
A Colorado State Patrol trooper was in a crash early Thursday near Highway 115 and I-25 in Colorado Springs.  Colorado State Patrol

That is in Colorado Springs in southern Colorado a little more than an hour's drive from Denver. It is unclear whether there were any injuries in the crash. 

Thursday was a First Alert Weather Day for a snowstorm that was bringing varied snow totals across Colorado.   

