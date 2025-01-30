Colorado State Patrol urges drivers to use caution on snowy roads after trooper involved in crash

The Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to use caution on snowy and slick roads Thursday morning after a trooper was involved in a crash. CSP said the crash happened near I-25 and Highway 115.

That is in Colorado Springs in southern Colorado a little more than an hour's drive from Denver. It is unclear whether there were any injuries in the crash.

Thursday was a First Alert Weather Day for a snowstorm that was bringing varied snow totals across Colorado.