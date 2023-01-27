Colorado State Patrol sends reminder on Move-Over Law after multiple vehicles struck
Colorado State Patrol has issued a reminder on the Move-Over Law after multiple emergency vehicles were struck within a week.
Authorities say, two CSP vehicles and one CDOT vehicle were struck by drivers while on the side of the road. There were minor injuries reported.
Officials are reminding drivers of the law to move over or slow down while emergency personnel is parked on the side of the road and keep an eye for first responders.
Last year, 50 first responders died across the U.S. as result of being struck by vehicles.
