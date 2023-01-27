Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado State Patrol sends reminder on Move-Over Law after multiple vehicles struck

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado State Patrol has issued a reminder on the Move-Over Law after multiple emergency vehicles were struck within a week.

Authorities say, two CSP vehicles and one CDOT vehicle were struck by drivers while on the side of the road. There were minor injuries reported. 

Officials are reminding drivers of the law to move over or slow down while emergency personnel is parked on the side of the road and keep an eye for first responders. 

Last year, 50 first responders died across the U.S. as result of being struck by vehicles. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 4:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.