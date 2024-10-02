Colorado State Patrol reminds drivers to check blind spots because it could save a child's life

The Colorado State Patrol has a message for drivers: No matter where you are going or how far you are driving, always check your car's blind spots. State troopers want to stop children from getting hurt and killed by drivers not paying attention.

Troopers tell CBS Colorado that everyone should not just rely on their car's cameras when you are driving around, backing up or pulling forward. Troopers say even your car's cameras have blind spots and that can be up to 15 feet away. Children are small so you may not always see them.

Troopers say the three biggest areas with blind spot related crashes are parking lots, school zones and neighborhoods.

In addition, troopers say drivers should consider installing a 360° crash-avoidance system if their vehicle doesn't have one. the organization Kids and Car Safety offered some additional prevention tips:

Walk completely around your vehicle, scanning the area for children and pets before moving it. If you see or hear children, be sure they are directly supervised by an adult.

If you need to move a vehicle without another adult present, make children move away from your vehicle to a place where you can clearly see them or put them in the car with you before moving the car.

Never allow young children to walk through parking lots. Young children should always be carried or placed in a stroller or shopping cart in parking lots. Even holding hands cannot prevent a child from darting away.

Do not allow children to play unsupervised in driveways, cul-de-sacs or parking lots.

Trim landscaping around the driveway to ensure drivers can see the sidewalk, street and pedestrians clearly when backing out of their driveway. Pedestrians also need to be able to see a vehicle pulling out of the driveway.

Roll down the driver's side window when backing so you can hear if someone is warning you to stop.

Be especially careful about keeping children safe in and around cars during busy times, schedule changes and periods of crisis or holidays.

Troopers tell CBS Colorado nothing is more devastating for a parent than watching their children get hurt.

"Parents don't like to see their children get hurt, especially if it's your child that may be around that vehicle," Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, Colorado State Patrol. "By utilizing those tips and the tools at your disposal, you will be able to see them before it becomes a crash or may hurt that child."

Troopers say along with children, pets could be hiding underneath your vehicle so check for them before driving.