Colorado State Patrol probes if Glenwood Canyon crash is linked to issue lawmakers aim to fix

After yet another semi truck crash in Glenwood Canyon that blocked I-70 for more than a day, CBS Colorado looked into what's being done to change this repeated consequence. While it's true traffic crashes will continue to happen especially in dangerous spots (which are plentiful along I-70), state lawmakers just this year passed a law trying to curb the number of times trucks crash in spots we know are dangerous.

Colorado Department of Transportation

CBS News Colorado previously reported on the then bill, now law in April, when it was still being considered. Now, it's on the books, and while the Colorado State Patrol said it can't yet detail out specific numbers of how many semi trucks and commercial vehicles are getting pulled over for the law, they offered insight into how frequently it's being broken.

Previously, the Colorado Department of Transportation had already instated a "Right lane only" rule for CMVs going through Glenwood Canyon; this law is now layered over the top, includes reduced speed limits, and adds additional locations where the rule is in play, like Georgetown Hill, the Eisenhower and Johnson tunnels, Vail Pass, and a few other spots as well. The signage is still most clearly shown in Glenwood Canyon. CSP told your reporter in the mountains Spencer Wilson that troopers were pulling trucks over for the lane violation even before this law "all the time."

A truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing through the median near Glenwood Springs on Tuesday. CDOT

Vince Cerone, a Colorado driver who frequents I-70 for his weekly ski trips in the wintertime said he's glad the law exists, as he's seen just how scary an out-of-control semi can be. He said he's seen one seemingly about to catch fire, not able to slow down with the steep grades over the mountain passes... all while riding in the left lane.

"Truck like that can do a lot of damage, too, to anybody, especially if it's out of control," Cerone said.

CSP is working to learn more about the driver in this crash, who was taken to the hospital, and consider what lead up to the crash. They are investigating the possibility of speeding and a lane violation.