Colorado State Patrol investigates fatal hit-and-run crash near Wadsworth Boulevard and West Coal Mine Avenue

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado State Patrol responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash near Wadsworth Boulevard and West Coal Mine Avenue in Jefferson County.

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating the fleeing vehicle and driver. 

The crash happened between a red scooter and another vehicle southbound on Wadsworth Boulevard just north of West Coal Mine Avenue around 11:30 pm. The rider of the scooter sustained fatal injuries. The other involved vehicle fled the scene. 

Initial information indicates the vehicle make was a Mazda. After the initial crash, the rider of the scooter was subsequently hit by other passing motorists.

If any has additional information involving the crash are encouraged to contact the Denver Colorado State Patrol dispatch center at 303-239-4501. 

First published on May 28, 2023 / 3:39 PM

