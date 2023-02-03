Collision between truck and unmarked Colorado State Patrol car leads to distracted driving warning

Officials with Colorado State Patrol are warning drivers to put their phones down when they are behind the wheel.

The warning comes after a box truck sideswiped an unmarked CSP vehicle earlier this week. It happened on Meadows Parkway on Highway 85 near Castle Rock and both vehicles were only about 10 mph. The trooper wasn't hurt.

The box truck driver was based out of Colorado Springs. That person was cited for careless driving due to being distracted.