When do the Colorado State Rams play in the NCAA Tournament, and who do they face?

The men's basketball NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday with two First Four games, including a matchup between the Colorado State Rams and the Virginia Cavaliers. The game will start at 7:10 p.m. (Mountain Time) and it will be played at the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Jalen Lake (15), Joel Scott (1), Isaiah Stevens (4) and Rashaan Mbemba (21) of the Colorado State Rams during their game against the New Mexico Lobos at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It's the first time the Rams have ever played the Cavaliers. If CSU wins, they'll be a No. 10 seed in the tournament's Midwest Region and will face No. 7 Texas on Thursday.

With an impressive 24-10 record, the Rams weren't considered on the bubble by most bracketologists. They tied with New Mexico for sixth in the Mountain West Conference at 10-8 and have won four of their past five games.

The Rams are led by guard Isaiah Stevens and forward Joel Scott. Stevens, a senior, is averaging 16.5 points, seven assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past 10 games. Scott is averaging 12.9 points, six rebounds and 1.4 assists.

CSU wound up with a 24-10 record this season and they're coming off a 74-61 Mountain West Tournament semifinal loss to New Mexico on Friday.

Virginia placed third in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They had a 23-10 record.

The 32 first-round games of the NCAA Tournament take place Thursday and Friday. The Final Four is set for April 6-8 in Glendale, Arizona.