When do the Colorado State Rams play in the NCAA Tournament, and who do they face?
The men's basketball NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday with two First Four games, including a matchup between the Colorado State Rams and the Virginia Cavaliers. The game will start at 7:10 p.m. (Mountain Time) and it will be played at the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.
It's the first time the Rams have ever played the Cavaliers. If CSU wins, they'll be a No. 10 seed in the tournament's Midwest Region and will face No. 7 Texas on Thursday.
With an impressive 24-10 record, the Rams weren't considered on the bubble by most bracketologists. They tied with New Mexico for sixth in the Mountain West Conference at 10-8 and have won four of their past five games.
The Rams are led by guard Isaiah Stevens and forward Joel Scott. Stevens, a senior, is averaging 16.5 points, seven assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past 10 games. Scott is averaging 12.9 points, six rebounds and 1.4 assists.
CSU wound up with a 24-10 record this season and they're coming off a 74-61 Mountain West Tournament semifinal loss to New Mexico on Friday.
Virginia placed third in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They had a 23-10 record.
The 32 first-round games of the NCAA Tournament take place Thursday and Friday. The Final Four is set for April 6-8 in Glendale, Arizona.