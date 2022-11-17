Some Colorado Starbucks employees join "Red Cup Rebellion" walkout
Some Starbucks employees across Colorado joined the so-called "Red Cup Rebellion" as part of workers' ongoing efforts to unionize. Four stores across the state joined the walkout which happened at Starbucks locations in 25 states across the country.
Copter4 flew over the Starbucks at 3rd and Columbine in Denver early Thursday morning. There were also walkouts in Greeley, Colorado Springs and Superior, the locations where employees have voted to unionize.
The walkout coincides with Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day when the company distributes reusable red cups to customers. Employees say it's one of the busiest days of the year.
