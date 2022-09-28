Watch CBS News
Colorado Springs makes list of most neighborly in nation

According to the website Neighbor.com, Colorado Springs ranks among the top neighborly cities in the nation. The website surveyed people all across the U.S. with questions like: Is it safe? Is it inclusive? Are there enough outdoor spaces?

Colorado Springs is the only city in the state to make the list. The city was ranked number 12, coming in after Rochester, N.Y. as number one. 

The highest marks the city received are for its volunteer efforts; 69% of residents said they volunteer to help others. 

As for outdoor spaces, the city is known for the Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak and the Olympic Training Center. 

