Colorado skier dies at Keystone Ski Resort after crashing into tree

A skier died after hitting a tree at Keystone Ski Resort on Thursday. The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred on the Flying Dutchman Trail on Dercum Mountain about 9:45 a.m. March 14.

The skier has been identified as a 58-year-old man who is from Summit County. He was wearing a helmet at the time he crashed into the tree.

An image from the Dercum Mountain cam at Keystone on opening day, 10/22/2021. Keystone

One skier witnessed the collision but no other skiers or boarders were involved.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by the tragic loss of life at Keystone Ski Resort. We are actively investigating the incident and working closely with resort officials to ensure the safety of all visitors to our community's beloved slopes," said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

The skier's name has not been released.

This is the second person who has died at Keystone Ski Resort this month. The 14-year-old snowboarder was killed after crashing into a tree the first weekend in March.