Colorado Ski Country USA: skier visits in state increased 8% over last year
Colorado Ski Country USA is reporting that skier visits at resorts across the state increased nearly 8% over last year's total. The company is projecting a statewide record of 14.8 million visitors.
The projected total for this ski season actually exceeds the five-year average in Colorado b 18%.
Officials say the cold temperatures and the amount of snow that fell this past winter likely played a part.
