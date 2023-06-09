Colorado Ski Country USA: skier visits in state increased 8% over last year

Skier visits to Colorado increased nearly 8% over last season

Skier visits to Colorado increased nearly 8% over last season

Skier visits to Colorado increased nearly 8% over last season

Colorado Ski Country USA is reporting that skier visits at resorts across the state increased nearly 8% over last year's total. The company is projecting a statewide record of 14.8 million visitors.

The projected total for this ski season actually exceeds the five-year average in Colorado b 18%.

Officials say the cold temperatures and the amount of snow that fell this past winter likely played a part.