Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Ski Country USA: skier visits in state increased 8% over last year

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Skier visits to Colorado increased nearly 8% over last season
Skier visits to Colorado increased nearly 8% over last season 00:28

Colorado Ski Country USA is reporting that skier visits at resorts across the state increased nearly 8% over last year's total. The company is projecting a statewide record of 14.8 million visitors. 

The projected total for this ski season actually exceeds the five-year average in Colorado b 18%.

Officials say the cold temperatures and the amount of snow that fell this past winter likely played a part. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 3:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.