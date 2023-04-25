Colorado's U.S. senators cheer President Joe Biden's decision to run for reelection

Biden launches 2024 bid Biden launches 2024 White House bid in new campaign video 03:52

Colorado's two senators in Washington on Tuesday responded with enthusiasm to President Joe Biden's decision to run for reelection. Biden made the announcement before daybreak on Tuesday.

Sen. John Hickenlooper introduces Sen. Michael Bennett at Camp Hale before U.S. President Joe Biden designates the area as a national monument on October 12, 2022 in Red Cliff, Colorado. Camp Hale, a World War II training ground for the 10th Mountain Division, was the first national monument Biden designated during his term as president. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Sen. John Hickenlooper tweeted: Under @JoeBiden 's leadership, we've made historic investments in our nation's aging infrastructure, spurred clean energy innovation, and brought manufacturing jobs back to America. But this is only the beginning - let's finish the job!

Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted Thanks to @JoeBiden 's leadership, our country has seen historic progress. There's more work to be done, and with Joe Biden and @KamalaHarris , we can protect our democracy and continue to deliver for the American people.

Both Hickenlooper and Bennet were among the large pool of Democratic candidates who ran for their party's nomination in 2020. Biden wound up capturing the nomination and then went on to defeat Republican President Donald Trump.

Should he win the presidency, Mr. Biden, now 80, would be 82 years old at the beginning of a second term and 86 by the end of it. He is already the oldest person ever to win the presidency.

Trump, now 76, was the first candidate to declare a 2024 White House bid. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is also running, as is former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Other Republicans including DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott have not yet announced whether they will run.