Colorado Secretary of State investigating Garfield County Sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert's campaign

The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.

The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June.

"The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's opponent, make false statements about Complainant, and make political statements and endorsements in violation of Colorado law.

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario, pictured in a 2015 CBS News file photo. Vallario is under investigation by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office for allegations that he promoted Lauren Boebert's primary election campaign. CBS

That promotion came in an email from the sheriff's account saying, "make no mistake, Lauren Boebert is the only candidate supporting law enforcement."

That email also outlined points of her GOP opponent at the time, Don Coram, who lost the primary to Boebert.

Now the Secretary of State's Office is investigating, saying "potential violations of Colorado campaign finance laws exist, but that one or more of the alleged violations may be curable," and gave the sheriff 10 days to respond to the allegations.

